Family of woman found dead in Huntsville Police van retains nationally known civil rights attorney

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A nationally known attorney will soon be involved in connection with an ongoing death investigation.

Ben Crump will be representing the family of 29-year-old Christina Nance, who was found dead inside a Huntsville Police van parked outside the main police building on Oct. 7.

Crump tweeted the announcement Wednesday, saying he will “get to the truth of what happened to Christina Nance, the young Black woman found dead in the police van in front of the Huntsville Police Department.”

Nationally, Crump has represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Geroge Floyd, and Breonna Taylor, as well as the families of Dana Fletcher and Nigel Shelby locally.

Police said the van Nance was found in was old and unused, however, it was in the main lot outside the police building and had HPD decals on it.

The Madison County coroner said there were no signs of foul play in Nance’s death.

The cause of death was still pending further study, according to Coroner Tyler Berryhill.

News 19 spoke to Nance’s family Sunday and Monday. Nance’s family has asked for surveillance video from the parking lot and said they may seek an independent autopsy, pending the results of the one ordered by police.

Twice, News 19 has reached out to Huntsville Police regarding the surveillance video review.

Both times, police have said the video review is underway, declining to provide any further information.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Nance family, with the proceeds going towards burial expenses and the cost of the independent autopsy.