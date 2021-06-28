Family of missing Monroe County man concerned, continue search months after his disappearance

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Willie Richardson’s family waits for answers 8 months after he went missing from his home in Monroe County, but right now the silence is tough to handle.

“I spend sleepless nights wondering and worrying. Is he out there? Is somebody holding him? There is no conclusion. There’s always stress on your body,” said Betty Madison, sister of Willie Richardson.

Last November family, friends, and Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies searched areas near Richardson’s home in the Peterman community for weeks, but there were no signs of their loved one. Months later they have their suspicions.

“We fear that somebody has done something to him or that he has encountered a dangerous situation he had no control over,” said his sister, Mattie Wilson.

His siblings worry the investigation has gone cold. They say their 71-year-old brother never ventured far from where he lived and the unusual circumstances surrounding his sudden disappearance keep them guessing as to what happened.

“We have retraced our steps over and over and we have not found anything that would make us think that we overlooked something,” said Earnestine Howard.

While they continue searching for their brother they’re hoping someone will recognize him and come forward.

“Not a day goes by where we don’t wonder where he is or what happened,” added Madison.

MCSO still considers Richardson missing and asks anyone with information regarding his disappearance to call them.