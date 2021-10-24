Family of Dothan drive-by shooting victim speaks out; surgery still needed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Sunday afternoon, the family of one of the recent drive-by shootings in Dothan spoke about the need for help and healing.

Just one week ago on Sunday, a drive-by shooting occurred on Grant Street in Dothan.

The shooting, which injured three, including a three-year-old and a 19-year-old, continues to affect their family and community.

19-year-old, Zyshawn Coker, is still in the hospital with a bullet in his right arm. And his grandfather, Joseph Waker, is looking to the community to get involved to prevent violent incidents in the future.

“We want to call the community out as a whole, were calling each and every person out as an individual, as a corporation, the police department, as a sheriff’s department, as the state trooper’s department, as the judges, as the regular citizens,” Waker said. “We calling everyone out. If you see something, say something.”

The Dothan Police Department arrested the 18-year-old suspect in the shooting, Jaylen Aristidle, on Thursday.

In light of recent shootings, Lt. Maurice Eggleston with the DPD also has a message to the community on the police’s role in protecting the public.

“For every day that we come out here with the idea that we are taking care of people, we have never met a day in our life,” Eggleston said. “So, the only thing we can do is extend that olive branch to each other. Until you can prove that you are untrustworthy otherwise.”

According to the aunt of the three-year-old that was injured in the same shooting, Ty’Tianna Mcgriff, he is currently in the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

If you would like to donate to help fund Coker’s surgery, you can visit the GoFundMe page here.