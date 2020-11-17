Family marks one year since murder of beloved racing enthusiast

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a mix of frustration and hope for a family in Mobile County mourning the loss of their son one year after his murder. 31-year-old Michael Beasley was killed outside of a west Mobile bar one year ago this week. Family and friends gathered for a graveside service and balloon release in honor of Michael Beasley Sunday, Beasley’s mother saying she feels defeated most days.

“We’ve lost a major member of our family and nothing is ever going to get us over that,” said Michael Beasley’s mother Paula Clark. The pain of the loss still stings.

“At times we’ll be very angry and a lot of sorrow good days and bad days, Michael was the leader of this family and he always had a kind word for ya,” Beasley’s father Roger. Beasley’s family members say they’re frustrated with how slowly the case against the man accused of killing their loved one is moving through the court system.

“It’s not okay, it’s not okay at all and we’d really like to see the justice system move,” said Roger Beasley. Beasley is remembered as someone who worked hard on and off the racetrack. Family members say others in the racing community have lifted them up.

“I’ve gained many many children now and I’m grateful for them if it wasn’t for them I probably would have been a real big mess,” said Paula Clark. They started the Michael Beasley Racing Foundation to continue his work helping young racers meet their goals on the track.

The man accused of killing Michael Beasley is Wesley Ledbetter. The state says last year he shot and killed Beasley when Beasley tried to break up a fight outside the Alabama Bar and Lounge in west Mobile in November of 2019. Ledbetter is out on bond and awaits trial on murder and attempted murder charges.

