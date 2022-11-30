WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Trees we’re snapped and some were uprooted. A tornado ripped through the heart of Fruitdale tearing apart homes in its path Wednesday morning.

“It started sounding like a train coming. All we had time to do was just get in the bathtub and pray. We just in the tub and started praying and the Lord left us here,” said Rosetta Kirksey.

Jeresa Loper, her husband and their 7-month-old daughter Hadley ran for cover in a mobile home as the winds picked up just before 3 a.m.

“All I knew to do was grab her and run to the kitchen and get up under the table. By the time he went and there trying to find us it was already happening. Stuff flying everywhere. The trailer was shaking. It was just awful. It was awful,” explained Loper.

Fruitdale High School took a direct hit from the storm. The metal agricultural building on campus was torn apart piece by piece. Parts of the school’s gym were also damaged. The tight-knit community pulled together Wednesday as the long cleanup process begins.

“I was just praying that I’d be able to see daylight and fortunately I did live through it. When something like that happens and the building you’re in is shaking and trembling you just feel fear and that’s what I felt was fear,” said Sandra Hill.

Luckily, no one was injured.