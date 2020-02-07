Fallen Alabama officer Nick O’Rear’s funeral arrangements announced

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Kimberly Police officer who died in the line of duty on Tuesday.

Officer Nick O’Rear, 33, was fatally shot during a police chase Tuesday night on Interstate 65 in North Jefferson County. He was a father of two, with a third on the way. He had served with the Kimberly Police Department for a year.

The fallen officer’s visitation will take place Monday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Gardendale First Baptist Church. His celebration of life service will immediately follow at the same location. He will be laid to rest at Jefferson Memorial Gardens at 3 p.m. that day.

Flags will be lowered across the state in honor of Officer O’Rear on Monday, as per Governor Ivey’s order issued Friday.

The suspect in O’Rear’s shooting death, Preston Cheyenne Johnson, 37, is facing capital murder charges. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.

LATEST POSTS