FAA awards grant money to eight Alabama airports

ALABAMA – Alabama Senator Richard Shelby says eight Alabama airports will benefit from more than $8 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the money for airport improvements.
A total of eight grants were awarded to local airports in Alabama, amounting to $8,296,066 for the following airport projects:
- Evergreen Regional Airport-Middleton Field, Evergreen, Alabama – $743,933 to rehabilitate a taxiway
- H.L. (Sonny) Callahan Airport, Fairhope, Alabama – $150,000 to acquire land for development
- Huntsville Executive Airport-Tom Sharp Jr. Field, Huntsville, Alabama – $1,786,598 to conduct an airport-related environmental study and rehabilitate a runway
- Mobile Downtown Airport, Mobile, Alabama – $4,844,123 to rehabilitate an apron
- Robbins Field Airport, Oneonta, Alabama – $85,469 to conduct an airport-related environmental study and improve drainage and erosion control
- Scottsboro Municipal Airport-Word Field, Scottsboro, Alabama – $94,906 to acquire land for development
- Shelby County Airport, Alabaster, Alabama – $401,186 to construct, modify, improve, and rehabilitate a hangar
- Wetumpka Municipal Airport, Wetumpka, Alabama – $189,851 to mark, light, and remove an obstruction and acquire easement for approaches