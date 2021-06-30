FAA awards grant money to eight Alabama airports

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scottsboro Municipal Airport

ALABAMA – Alabama Senator Richard Shelby says eight Alabama airports will benefit from more than $8 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the money for airport improvements.

A total of eight grants were awarded to local airports in Alabama, amounting to $8,296,066 for the following airport projects:

  • Evergreen Regional Airport-Middleton Field, Evergreen, Alabama – $743,933 to rehabilitate a taxiway
  • H.L. (Sonny) Callahan Airport, Fairhope, Alabama – $150,000 to acquire land for development
  • Huntsville Executive Airport-Tom Sharp Jr. Field, Huntsville, Alabama – $1,786,598 to conduct an airport-related environmental study and rehabilitate a runway
  • Mobile Downtown Airport, Mobile, Alabama – $4,844,123 to rehabilitate an apron
  • Robbins Field Airport, Oneonta, Alabama – $85,469 to conduct an airport-related environmental study and improve drainage and erosion control
  • Scottsboro Municipal Airport-Word Field, Scottsboro, Alabama – $94,906 to acquire land for development
  • Shelby County Airport, Alabaster, Alabama – $401,186 to construct, modify, improve, and rehabilitate a hangar
  • Wetumpka Municipal Airport, Wetumpka, Alabama – $189,851 to mark, light, and remove an obstruction and acquire easement for approaches

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories