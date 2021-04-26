Expert weighs in on safety of COVID vaccines for pregnant mother, and baby

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’ve all heard different opinions about getting vaccinated against COVID. There seem to be even more mixed reviews for women who are pregnant. So we’re asking a health expert.



Dr. Mimi Munn is a maternal-fetal physician with USA Health. She says still, there’s not a whole lot of data about the use of the COVID vaccine in pregnancy because pregnant women weren’t included in the studies. But she says everything health experts are learning about the vaccine during pregnancy is promising.



She also says pregnant women who contract COVID have a much higher risk of mortality or ending up in an intensive care unit. And the risks of getting the shot are much lower. She says the potential side effects of the vaccine don’t seem to be much different in pregnant women as opposed to anyone else. Those side effects may include pain at the injection site, myalgias, and fever.



“Over 200 women have delivered that got the vaccine and everything seems to be reassuring. There does also seem to be some passage of the antibody found in the umbilical cord to the baby which makes us very optimistic that this will also hopefully protect the baby as well. So you are correct that we don’t have any long-term safety data but everything so far is very encouraging,” said Dr. Munn.