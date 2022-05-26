MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation is expecting more traffic on Alabama roadways starting Memorial Day Weekend. Drivers should plan for an increase in traffic and allow themselves extra time to reach their destination.

ALDOT says Control Room Operators with our Automated Traffic Transportation System will be monitoring congestion on the I-10 Bayway and Causeway routes to and from Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Five new Alabama Service Assistant Patrol Units will be active along these routes as well as additional towing services free of charge for any motorist whose vehicle needs to be removed from a travel lane.

ALDOT will place visible digital message boards along congested routes to alert motorists of travel conditions. ALDOT is also working with local police departments to have additional officers on hand for any traffic disruptions.

ALDOT also said for the safety of both the public travelers and highway construction and maintenance workers, there will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates after Friday, May 27 to Midnight Monday, May 30.

If you wish to know the latest traffic conditions click here. Using the ALGO traffic website you will have access to holiday travel routes and live camera traffic feeds.