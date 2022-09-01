EXCEL, Ala. (WKRG) – A murder investigation is ongoing Thursday in Monroe County, according to Excel Police Chief Mike West. Chief West says his department received a call for shots fired Wednesday night around 11 p.m. at the Twin Fountain Trailer Park on Twin Fountain Road.

West tells WKRG News 5 the victim, 25-year-old Carl Johnson, was killed when a 17-year-old shot Johnson outside of a mobile home. Investigators believe the suspect fired more than a dozen shots from a rifle.

The suspect was taken into custody. Chief West says the suspect’s bond will be set Thursday afternoon.