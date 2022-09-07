EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – Life Saver 5 announced Tuesday the medical air ambulance service is back in the skies. Life Saver 5 crashed on July 29th in Andalusia, injuring the team on board. Luckily, none of the injuries were life-threatening and those on board are continuing to recover from the crash.

“Thank you for the outpouring of prayers and support over the past weeks. We are grateful for our wonderful community and are happy to announce that Life Saver 5 returned to service today! We know everyone wants an update on how our teammates are doing. All of the teammates involved in the recent accident are working towards recovery and greatly appreciate your support. Due to HIPAA and to honor the families’ requests for privacy, we are not sharing any additional details and kindly ask you respect their wishes. We will provide more information if and when the families are ready to share. Again, thank you for your support, and we look forward to serving Evergreen and the surrounding area once again with the best possible care,” a post on the Life Saver 5 Facebook page read.

Life Saver 5 is based out of Evergreen and responds to medical calls across south Alabama.