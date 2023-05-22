CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An Evergreen man has died after the vehicle he was driving left the road and hit an embankment, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The release said Johnny E. Etheridge, 57, died as a result of a crash Sunday, May 21, just before 3:45 p.m. The 1989 Ford F-150 Etheridge was driving left the road and hit an embankment. Etheridge was not using his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the release.

The crash happened on Owassa Road near Lucky Lane. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.