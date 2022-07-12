MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Alabamians will have to travel out of state for abortion healthcare.

For those seeking abortions, the costs of abortion pills and surgical procedures can go upwards of $750. While abortions can be more or less depending on state coverage, many Alabamians may be wondering how health insurance plays a role if any?

Insurers cannot cover abortion costs under Alabama law

Even if you are federally or privately insured, Alabama laws were designed to restrict healthcare coverage prior to the overturn of Roe V. Wade. Now that it is illegal, insurance companies cannot cover the limited services they once could.

In Alabama, abortions are illegal, regardless if a woman or person was raped or a victim of incest. The only exception to the law is if a person’s life is in danger.

What if my life is in danger?

Even if a person’s life is in danger, chances are they will have to pay for an abortion out of pocket. The only plan that allows for the coverage of an abortion would be Medicaid, and this isn’t “very limited circumstances,” according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Here’s a breakdown:

Insurance types offered in Alabama Is this required to be covered? Public employee insurance plans No Private insurance plans No Marketplace plans (Medicaid, Medicare, etc.) *Only in cases of life endangerment

Although most public employee and private insurance plans cover abortion costs in the case of life endangerment, they are not required under Alabama law. Alabama law restricts abortion access in almost all cases but does not provide requirements for private providers to cover the service if a woman’s life is at stake.

So, if a woman needs an abortion to save her life, she would have to pay out-of-pocket if not covered by her plan.

Can I get abortion healthcare if I’m insured under Medicaid?

Medicaid, Medicare and other forms of federal health insurance cannot be used to get an abortion in most cases. The Hyde Amendment prevents federal funds to be used for people seeking an abortion.

The only exceptions to those rules are in cases of life endangerment, rape or incest. In restrictive states, seeking an abortion under Medicaid is almost impossible. In some restrictive states, a person must prove they’ve been raped or their life is in danger. The person must file a police report or consult with a doctor to be accepted under Medicaid.

Similar restrictions are in place for those insured under Medicare and the Affordable Care Act. For those in protected states, abortions are usually covered by Medicaid and The Affordable Care Act.

Can I use Medicaid insurance out-of-state?

No, you cannot. You must be insured in a protective state to have an abortion covered under federal programs like Medicaid, Medicare or The Affordable Health Care Act.

What if Planned Parenthood doesn’t accept my insurance?

Those seeking an abortion will have to pay out of pocket. If a person can’t cover the cost, Planned Parenthood clinics provide financial aid. Most clinics will work with the person one-on-one to develop payment plans or find other ways to cover the cost. Alabamians must consult with a Planned Parenthood Clinic out-of-state. For more information, click here.

If you are having trouble affording abortion healthcare, you can click the link here.

Where can I get an abortion?

For those seeking abortion healthcare, the nearest place is North Carolina. Even though abortion is still allowed in Florida and Georgia, it is severely restricted. For more information on where to find abortion healthcare, click the link here.