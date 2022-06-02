MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WEHT) – The state of Alabama gave a $5,000 dollar reward to a person who helped police find Casey White and Vicky White. However, the person who received the reward is not the Evansville car wash manager who spotted Casey White’s abandoned truck.

Eyewitness News reached out to James Stinson, the manager of Weinbach Car Wash. Stinson told Eyewitness News that he did not receive the reward that was announced by the state of Alabama.

Stinson reported the White’s abandonment of a truck at the car wash to law enforcement. He also checked his surveillance cameras to catch an image of Casey White as he left the vehicle behind.

The governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey, directed the state finance department to give out the reward. The person receiving the reward wants to remain anonymous according to Gov. Ivey.

Ivey said the information was good from this citizen and Ivey praised the hard work from law enforcement in Alabama and Indiana. The governor said their work was able to “put the bad guy behind bars” and said jail is where Casey White belongs.

Police say Vicky White drove to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama on April 29. White told colleagues she was taking inmate Casey White to the courthouse for a mental evaluation. When she did not answer her phone or return in the afternoon, authorities realized the pair had gone missing.

The manhunt for the Whites ended in Evansville after a police chase on May 9. Vicky White suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound that led to her death. Casey White was taken into custody by law enforcement and taken back to Alabama.