TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — After two decades leading the Alabama Crimson Tide, head coach Nick Saban is reportedly retiring, ESPN reports.

The report, which was written by reporter Chris Low Thursday afternoon, cited anonymous sources alleging that Saban had announced to his team that he would retire after 17 years with the team.

Saban took over the Alabama football program in 2007 and has compiled an official 201-28 record during his time coaching the Crimson Tide. Under Saban, Bama made 23 bowl game appearances with 16 victories, 10 SEC West titles, nine SEC Championships and won six national championships.

Saban began his coaching career in 1973 with Kent State as a graduate assistant. He spent time with Syracuse, West Virginia, Ohio State, Navy, Michigan State, the Houston Oilers, Toledo, Cleveland Browns, Michigan State, Miami Dolphins and LSU.

This is a developing story.