Escaped murderer found at home in Morgan County, authorities say

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said they located an escaped inmate who was convicted of murder inside a Morgan County home Thursday evening.

Authorities confirm Daniel Miner was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours.

Daniel Miner, the escaped state prisoner from state facility in Talledega County is now in custody in Morgan County. pic.twitter.com/8HbpVOlJBa — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) February 28, 2020

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford confirmed the U.S. Marshals Office followed a tip that Miner was inside a home on Pitts Road in the Eva area.

When authorities arrived, they saw Miner at the residence. A Morgan County judge issued a search warrant for the home and authorities deployed tear gas. After several rounds of gas, MCSO says that Miner came out of the home and was taken into custody.

Due to the nature of Miner’s crimes and convictions, a SWAT unit and a bomb squad unit from Huntsville assisted the other law enforcement agencies during the standoff.

Swafford says that during the standoff, Miner led them to believe there was an explosive device, but they have not found one at this time.

Deputies and U.S. Marshals are currently at a residence in the 20 Block of Pitts Rd in the Falkville/Eva area of Morgan County attempting to serve a warrant. The scene is active with a large police presence. More to come pic.twitter.com/fU80jxn7tk — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) February 27, 2020

Miner escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center Saturday night, authorities said. He was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a 1994 murder in Marshall County.

