Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying theft suspects caught on camera

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying three suspects wanted for allegedly stealing produce in Walnut Hill.

Deputies tell us three people were seen on video packing corn, ear corn and peanuts into a white van near the 400 block of South Highway 99 in Walnut Hill. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 19, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The van is a white Ford Econoline Van with aftermarket wheels. The front windshield and rear doors appear to be damaged, according to the post.



If you have any information, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 or Crimestoppers at 850-433-7867.