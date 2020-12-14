Escambia County High School students in Atmore to attend virtually this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A woman from Madison is dedicated to helping the homeless community during the pandemic. Now, she is being recognized in a way she never would have dreamed of.

Whether she agrees that she is a hero or not, Carolyn Dodson is being recognized as one - for acts of kindness towards the homeless and elderly - by car manufacturer Mazda as part of their 'Mazda Heroes: Honoring the Human Spirit' program.