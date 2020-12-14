ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County High Schools students are expected to attend classes virtually this week.
Escambia County School System Superintendent, John Knott, says students will not have exams but all other assignments need to e completed by Friday, December 18th.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mobilians divided on decision to get COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in Alabama receive initial doses
- Escambia County High School students in Atmore to attend virtually this week
- Alabama woman awarded national Mazda award
- ADPH expects hospitals will receive Pfizer vaccine “early this week”
- Rain and isolated storms tonight, clearing and cooler Monday