Escambia County High School students in Atmore to attend virtually this week

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County High Schools students are expected to attend classes virtually this week.

Escambia County School System Superintendent, John Knott, says students will not have exams but all other assignments need to e completed by Friday, December 18th.

