ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Public schools in Escambia County, Ala. are using a staggered back-to-school in-person schedule for the second semester, starting January 4th, 2021.
View the schedule below:
- January 4, 2021: All students with a last name beginning with A-G will come to campus
- January 5, 2021: All students with a last name beginning with H-M will come to campus
- January 6, 2021: All students with a last name beginning with N-Z will come to campus
If a student is not attending class in-person, they should actively be involved in remote/virtual lessons.
