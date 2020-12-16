Escambia County, Ala. Schools release staggered 2nd-semester schedule

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Public schools in Escambia County, Ala. are using a staggered back-to-school in-person schedule for the second semester, starting January 4th, 2021.

View the schedule below:

  • January 4, 2021: All students with a last name beginning with A-G will come to campus
  • January 5, 2021: All students with a last name beginning with H-M will come to campus
  • January 6, 2021: All students with a last name beginning with N-Z will come to campus

If a student is not attending class in-person, they should actively be involved in remote/virtual lessons.

