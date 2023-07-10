ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – 64 buses now have an air conditioner making it a much easier ride for students and drivers.

“If we had not done this there is no telling how many drivers we could have lost because this was an extremely hot year. This next year looks like it’s going to be even hotter,” said Escambia Co., Alabama Schools’ Transportation Supervisor Billy Mills.

New AC units are part of a $1.1 million investment, bringing much needed relief to school students and bus drivers.

“It’ll get up to 125 degrees in just a snap on these buses and who can handle that, especially as we get older. It’s just harder on the body,” Mills explained.

The process of installing AC in each bus began last August, but this will be the first full year units are in all buses. The units are located at the front and back of each bus, but there are also vents near the driver’s seat. Mills says the cooler air is already having a big impact on bus routes and he has no doubt that’ll continue when school starts back in August.

“The student behavior is much better. They’re just like anybody else you get hot you get irritable and cranky, especially after a long day at school,” he said.

These buses serve 12 schools and over 4,000 students. Mills says any new buses the school system purchases going forward will automatically include AC.

“As far as I know we’re the only county in Alabama that has all air conditioned buses,” Mills added.

The school system does need additional drivers and officials are hoping the new upgrades will help attract candidates. Click here for more information.