MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A big ruling Thursday by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency concerning Alabama Power’s plan to bury millions of tons of coal ash in an unlined pit just off the Mobile River at the Barry Steam Plant in north Mobile County.

The EPA issued “a proposed denial” for Alabama Power’s permit to execute its coal ash plan.

Mobile Baykeeper said this is a long time coming. Alabama Power, on the other hand, is left to analyze the decision.

The EPA said the permit issued for the plan, by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, does not protect the people and waterways of the state.

Alabama Power said trucking the toxic coal ash to inland landfills would be too expensive even though its parent company, The Southern Company, is doing so in other states like Georgia and the Carolinas.

Cade Kistler with Mobile Baykeeper told News 5 his organization started doing early research on this almost 8 years ago. Now he believes their years-long efforts are finally paying off.

“We were hopeful that the EPA would step in and it’s not just Baykeeper, there’s been a lot of Alabamians that have weighed into this process, given comments at different times and said that we need to see our waterways protected,” said Kistler. “I think we were really excited, most of all, to see the EPA step in and say, hey, we’re going to make sure that Alabamians and their waterways are protected and we’re not going to allow these permits that aren’t protective of those waterways to go forward.”

“Exposure to coal ash can lead to serious health concerns like cancer if the ash isn’t managed properly,” the EPA’s administrator, Michael Regan, said in a statement they released to its website. “Low-income and underserved communities are especially vulnerable to coal ash in waterways, groundwater, drinking water, and in the air.”

There will be a sixty-day period for public comment before a final decision is made in October. There will be an in-person hearing in Montgomery on Sept. 20 and a virtual hearing on Sept. 27.

When WKRG reached out to Alabama Power for a comment, they told us they are “reviewing and evaluating” Thursday’s ruling.