BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise Wildcats and the James Clemens Jets squared off for the second time, but this time the Wildcats won all of the marbles.

Both teams came out with high energy on both ends of the floor in the first quarter forcing turnovers.

Enterprise jumped out to a 16-9 lead over the Jets before the Jets went on a run-scoring 15 points which gave them a lead shortly before the half.

The Wildcats immediately strung together some stops and knocked down some big buckets to climb back into the ball game, but still trailed 36-34 at halftime.

After the 10 minute break, both teams came out ready to get after it — 16 minutes to capture a state title.

The Jets opened the second half fast behind their Forward Simon Walker who splashed a total of 4 threes Saturday night — two in the third quarter which gave the Jets a 10 point lead around the end of the quarter.

The Jets won the third quarter 54-47.

In the fourth quarter, it was down to the wire the entire quarter — each team taking turns scoring baskets.

But the game had fans on the edge of their seats around the one-minute mark left in the game.

The Jets were down two points, the Wildcats inbounded the ball and was stolen by Jets’ Pierce Roper who drove the ball down the court for a layup — game tied at 64 with 37 seconds left to play.

Wildcats had a hard time scoring in closing minutes, but then the unthinkable happened.

On a missed possession by the Jets, Wildcats’ Elijah Terry snatched a huge rebound and throws it to his teammate Trevon Kimmerlin all by himself down the court. He loses the ball, recovers it, and lays it up for the game-winning layup — Wildcats up 66-64 with 0.9 seconds in the game.

Wildcats win their first-ever state title, 66-64.

Kenneth Mitchell led the way with 14 points and 5 rebounds, Quentin Hayes and Trevon Kemmerlin finished with 11 points.