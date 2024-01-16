ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) – An Enterprise man is behind bars and is accused of shooting a woman Friday night in Enterprise.

Police say on Friday night they responded to a residence in the 900 block of Daleville Avenue in Enterprise to a shooting. When officers arrived they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the torso, she was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Officers say Cedric Carlton, 55 of Enterprise was still at the scene when they arrived and was later taken into custody.

Carlton is charged with attempted murder and is being held in the Coffee County Jail with no bond set in his case as of Saturday night.