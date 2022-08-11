ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man was arrested after shots were fired into an Enterprise home.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Enterprise Police responded to shots being fired on the 100 block of Woodfield Place in Enterprise.

Once at the scene, officers found that a resident in the area had shot into another neighbor’s home.

The Enterprise Police called for help from the ALEA State Tactical Team after negotiations to surrender failed with the suspect.

On Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022, the suspect surrendered without further incident, according to police.

Kenneth Young, 61, of Enterprise, AL was arrested and charged with shooting into an unoccupied home, 2nd-degree stalking, and menacing.

Young was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest. Additional charges may be pending.