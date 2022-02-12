ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A video circulating on Facebook shows an Enterprise High School administrator tackling a student to the ground and restraining her for nearly a minute.

The student is 11th-grader Gwen Smith, and her mother spoke on her daughter’s behalf.

“The video was the culmination of the events of what occurred over the past several weeks,” Gwen’s mother, Bernadette Smith said. “Gwen had been bullied by several kids at school.”

Gwen claims she has been bullied via social media and also while on campus.

On the day the video was taken, she says she received more threats from them, even after she had met with school counselors about the bullying.

Gwen texted her mother saying a girl was trying to “jump” her.

“I have a text message from my daughter saying ‘mom get me out of class these girls are trying to fight me’,” Bernadette said.

But according to Bernadette Smith, the kids never got into a fight.

“There was no fight,” Bernadette said. “There was no altercation. No physical anything that occurred except him taking her to the ground.”

Bernadette says her daughter told her that the school administrator said Gwen was disrespecting him, and that’s when he decided to take action, but she and her daughter disagree.

Meanwhile, Enterprise City Schools released a statement saying:

“This video does not show the circumstances surrounding or leading up to this unfortunate incident. After a thorough investigation, the actions taken by the EHS administrator were appropriate given the circumstances.” Statement by Enterprise City School Superintendent Dr. Zel Thomas

Bernadette says she just wants what she feels is right for her daughter.

“I think he (the administrator) needs to apologize and admit he went too far,” Bernadette said. “I think her suspension and alternative school sentence should be reversed.”

Bernadette Smith has requested to appear in front of the Enterprise School Board on February 22 in hopes of getting her daughter’s punishment reversed. Stay with WDHN as this story develops.