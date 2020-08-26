Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled for 14-year-old boy with hearing disability

UPDATE (10:56 PM) — ALEA canceled the Emergency Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old Devin Copeland.

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office needs help in finding 14-year-old Devin Wayne Copeland.

Officers say he has a hearing disability and was last seen on August 25, 2020 around 4:00 pm near T.C. Dobbins Road in Boaz, Ala.

Copeland was wearing a black shirt, light-colored blue jeans, and a white New York Yankees ball cap.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Devin Copeland, please contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 549-5404 or call 911.

