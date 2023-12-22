BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama football radio play-by-play announcer Eli Gold will call the 76 Birmingham Bowl on Saturday.

Gold’s broadcast for the game, which will feature Troy facing Duke in Protective Stadium at 11 a.m., can be heard on Bowl Season Radio. The “Voice of the Crimson Tide” since 1988 returned to the booth in 2023 after missing the 2022 season because of health issues. He was diagnosed with stage 3 esophageal cancer late last year, but finished his last round of chemotherapy in the spring.

Gold called all Alabama home games and the Iron Bowl at Auburn in 2023. He will not be behind the microphone for the Rose Bowl Game featuring Alabama and Michigan, as Chris Stewart will handle play-by-play duties for the Crimson Tide Sports Network on New Year’s Day.

Gold was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.