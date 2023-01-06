TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Eli Gold, the voice of the Crimson Tide has announced he is battling a treatable form of cancer.

In a statement shared by the Crimson Tide Sports Network, Gold said that after extensive testing he has been diagnosed with a treatable form of cancer and thanked people for their well wishes and prayers.

“I’m already making progress and hope to get back behind the mic again soon,” Gold’s statement said.

Gold announced in August that he would miss the kick-off of Alabama’s football, because of health issues. Alabama Basketball and Baseball play-by-play Announcer Chris Stewart filled in for Gold during his absence and took on hosting duties for the “The Nick Saban Show” and “Hey, Coach” radio broadcasts.

Gold has served as the voice for Alabama Football since 1988 and has been inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. In 2019, he also received the National Football Foundation Chris Schenkel Award for his long and distinguished career broadcasting football games for The University of Alabama.