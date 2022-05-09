UPDATE:

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Elba Police Department has released more details on an Elba city employee who they say misused a person’s information.

On April 28, the Elba Police Department got a complaint that an employee of the Elba Water and Electric Board, Amy Giles Sewell, had helped in the misuse of an unnamed victim’s personal information, according to the EPD.

During the investigation, investigators say they found that the way the information was gathered was criminal.

The case was then brought to the Coffee County’s District Attorney’s Office where a criminal charge was filed.

After being arrested and charged with computer tampering, Sewell posted a $1,500 bond and was released from the Coffee County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

