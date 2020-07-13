ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Escambia County Alabama Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying the person seen in this video. The person appears to check the door handles of a truck at a home on July 7th.
The video was captured in Atmore on Atmosphere Road between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.
If you have any information please call 251-809-0741 or 251-238-3750 to speak with an investigator.
LATEST STORIES
- Thomasville PD plans to add Pursuit Alert tech to vehicles after deadly chase last month
- Pensacola city council to vote Tuesday on Confederate monument’s future
- 37 tons of debris collected in Escambia County
- ECSO wants to identify person seen in Atmore surveillance video
- Scattered storms fade after sunset, summertime pattern continues through the week