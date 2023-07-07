AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – In a significant development for golf enthusiasts in east Alabama, the Indian Pines Golf Course is undergoing a remarkable transformation, emerging as the all-new Pines Crossing. With a price tag of $5.7 million, this project aims to revitalize one of the few remaining public golf courses in east Alabama, providing an enhanced golfing experience for players of all skill levels.

The driving force behind the project, Bill Bergin Golf Designs, has undertaken the task of redesigning the course to challenge elite golfers while ensuring enjoyable play for everyday players. Pines Crossing will feature 18 holes, with six teeing areas tailored to different handicaps, offering a fair and engaging game for all participants.

Stretching from 6,500 to 7,000 yards, the course’s expansion will position it among the top public courses in the southeastern United States.

The transformation of Indian Pines Golf Course into Pines Crossing was sparked by the need for a runway safety extension, which required the acquisition of 11.6 acres of the course in 2017. As a result, six holes were affected, leading to the decision to reimagine the course and create a modern golfing destination.

Fred Holton, the General Manager of Pines Crossing, expressed excitement about the project, stating, “It’s more of a redesign because it’s a new layout, new practice facility, and a new short game facility. It’s gonna be a great golf course when it’s finished.”

Having served as a municipal course operated by the cities of Auburn and Opelika since 1976, the rebranded Pines Crossing now symbolizes the meeting point between the two cities.

The enhancements at Pines Crossing go beyond the course itself. A new concrete cart path, as well as an expansive driving range measuring 300 yards in length and 150 yards in width, have been added to elevate the golfing experience. Additionally, a state-of-the-art short game practice facility featuring two bunkers, a green, and the capability for 75-yard short shots has been incorporated.

Pines Crossing aims to begin scheduling tee times in the fall of 2023, offering golfers a fresh and contemporary venue to enjoy their favorite sport. The project has its own Facebook page for interested individuals to keep track of the progress.