Early Sunday shooting at Birmingham club leaves 1 critically injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Joining us this morning is Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama. Since the pandemic started, senior citizens have been spending more time at home than ever helping scammers spread social security fraud to more seniors. It's an issue AARP Alabama is keeping an eye on.

Guest: We have more than one-million social security recipients in Alabama this is really important for people to know about and protect themselves. So first of all we're seeing or hearing about a lot of phone calls claiming to be from social security and also threatening phone calls in a sense, they're claiming that there's something wrong with their account. Claiming that they need to send some money or they'll be arrested. It's some kind of very scary scenario where they're trying to frighten people into taking immediate action. So first of all we want everyone to know that Social Security is never going to call you and threaten you over the phone. That's never going to happen, if someone calls and claims they're from Social Security making threats like that hang up, don't even speak to them. They are not social security they would never threaten you over the phone.