Early County Coroner arrested for sexual battery, GBI involved

EARLY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday, the coroner for Early County was arrested for sexual battery, according to a press release.

Early County Coroner Todd Hunter, 51, of Blakely, was arrested for felony violation of oath of office and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Based on information obtained during the investigation, investigators believe there are other victims involved in Hunter’s crimes.

Hunter was transported to the Early County Jail where he is now released on bond.

This is an active investigation and WDHN will have updates as they become available.