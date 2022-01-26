DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A man and a woman were arrested in connection to a cocaine trafficking operation out of Decatur.

Curtis Rosevelt Garth and Juanita Theresa Jones face multiple drug-related charges after agents found various amounts of drugs, guns and cash after a traffic stop.

Drug agents were able to issue a search warrant after a traffic stop on Highway 20 at Railroad Street on Tuesday.

When drug agents arrived at a home on Dianne Street, they discovered approximately 1.5 pounds of cocaine, 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, approximately eight ounces of marijuana, two guns, multiple prescription medications, and a large amount of cash.

Garth and Jones were arrested for trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance- Alprazolam, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance – Buprenorphine.

“We continue to work with our regional partners to seek out the flow of illegal narcotics which continue to destroy lives, families and communities. Unfortunately, we have recently seen an increase in the presence of cocaine and crack cocaine often laced with fentanyl, posing a greater risk of overdose or death,” Sheriff Ron Puckett said in a statement.

Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, Decatur Police Department Narcotics Unit and Patrol Division assisted in the seizure.

Garth and Jones were booked in the Morgan County Jail. Circuit Judge Charles Elliot set Garth’s bond at $754,500.00 and Jones’ at $104,500.00.