MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Workers with the Meadows Assisted Living are asking residents to “show some love” by dropping off a Valentine Gram for the facility’s residents.

The Valentine Gram will include a balloon, candy and a special message from the sender to the resident. The gift is a great way to give to residents in the facility and make their Valentine’s day a special occasion.

Skylar Watson, Administrator of the facility, released this statement about the upcoming Valentine Gram program.

“Members of our community are always looking for ways to make our residents feel special, especially around the holidays,” said Watson. “What better time to ‘show some love’ than Valentine’s Day?” Skylar Watson, Administrator for The Meadows Assisted Living of Monroeville

If you would like to donate, you can bring your Valentine’s Day goodies to the facility, or have a Valentines Gram delivered by a third party. The Meadows Assisted Living of Monroeville is at 600 Highway 21 Bypass.

The deadline to send a Valentine Gram is Friday, Feb. 11. For more information, call Skylar Watson at 251-714-6823 or email SFrye@crownehealthcare.com.