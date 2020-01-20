Driver, 2 children die in fiery wreck on rural Alabama road

WEDOWEE, Ala. (AP) — An adult and two children have been killed in a fiery early morning wreck on a rural Alabama highway, authorities said.

The driver of a vehicle on state Highway 48 in Randolph County was trying to make a turn early Sunday while speeding and struck a tree head on, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a news release.

The vehicle caught fire and burned completely before firefighters could put out the blaze, authorities said.

The wreck happened around 2:35 a.m. Sunday on the highway between Wedowee and Woodland, investigators said.

Two of the people killed were children, and the Randolph County Coroner’s Office is trying to identify the three bodies.

