Drive-in COVID-19 testing available in Conecuh County

Unedited press release from ADPH

Drive-in COVID-19 testing clinics will be offered at the Conecuh County Health Department, 102 Wild Ave., Evergreen, on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. May 27, June 3 and June 10.

Please call (251) 578-1952 for an appointment and to preregister. A physician referral is preferred.

New criteria for people to be tested include the following additions:

The patient is a resident (with or without symptoms) of a long-term care facility and the facility has laboratory-confirmed cases in residents or staff, or are

· Hospitalized patients with symptoms

· Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

· Residents in long-term care facilities or other congregate living settings, including correctional and detention facilities and shelters, with symptoms

· Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications, residency in a congregate housing setting such as a homeless shelter or long-term care facility, or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

