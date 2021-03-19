“We’re doing what we need to do: State health officer gives update on vaccination process

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris provided an update Friday on the COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama.

Dr. Harris spoke at the Alabama Department of Public Health in Montgomery to discuss the administration of the vaccine to Alabamians.

As of Thursday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health has determined the state has had 397,477 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began last March.

The state has also administered more than 1.3 million doses of the vaccine to citizens as of Thursday night leading to 529,402 Alabamians being fully vaccinated.

Dr. Harris did address the hesitancy of some individuals to get their vaccine doses once they are eligible. He says that polling conducted by ADPH shows about a third of Alabamians are hesitant to get their shots.

“As it becomes more normalized and more people see more people getting it, that’ll overcome some of the hesitancy,” Dr. Harris said.

