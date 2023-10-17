DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A newborn baby was found dead in a Wally World Mini Mart dumpster on Tuesday.

According to the Decatur Police Department, investigators located a dead newborn baby in a dumpster on the property on Point Mallard Drive.

The baby has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy in order to attempt to determine the cause of death

Currently, this is an active criminal investigation and more information will be shared at a later time, according to DPD.

