Downtown Strong Small Business Impact Fund Receives PNC Donation

MOBILE, Ala.– The Downtown Strong Small Business Impact Fund recently awarded 19 grants totaling $38,000 to downtown businesses and property owners impacted by the COVID-19 closures and social distancing requirements. Now, thanks to a $5,000 donation from the PNC Foundation, more businesses will be able to receive assistance. Two grant opportunities are currently available: a Façade Grant for repairs and improvements to commercial buildings, and a Professional Assistance Grant for downtown businesses that require legal or accounting consultation.

“Many of our downtown street-level businesses are struggling mightily through the current decline in customers and the accompanying economic uncertainty,” said Elizabeth P. Stevens, president and CEO of the Downtown Mobile Alliance.” “This donation from the PNC Foundation will help us provide the funding to ensure those businesses are still here when downtown is able to reopen fully and customers once again fill our shops, restaurants and night spots.”

“As a Main Street bank, we believe it’s important to support Downtown Mobile’s effort to encourage continued economic stability and small business revitalization in the downtown corridor,” said Nick Willis, PNC regional president of Alabama. “These micro-grants will help drive investment into business development and other critical initiatives that will make a significant difference in our region’s economic recovery efforts.”

The Downtown Strong Grant program is available to property owners, businesses, and non-profits within the Henry Aaron Loop. Applications and details of the program may be found on the DMA website: http://www.downtownmobile.org/covid-19-updates/

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

LATEST POSTS: