AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An owner of a downtown Auburn bar has been arrested for Sexual Misconduct by Auburn police.

According to Lee County Detention records Pat Grider, the owner of Skybar Cafe on W Magnolia Ave, was arrested for misdemeanor Sexual Misconduct on Wednesday, February 23rd. Grider was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility and made a $1,000 bond on the same day. Grider is scheduled for a municipal court date on March 15th.



Attorney Davis Whittlesey tells News 3 he represents Grider in the case, and his client vehemently denies the allegations. We do expect an additional statement from Grider’s defense attorney later Thursday.

Meanwhile, Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart released a statement just after lunch to News 3 discussing the case and charge.

“A complaint was filed, and an investigation was conducted by Auburn police. The complainant identified Pat Grider as the suspect and signed a warrant. The Auburn Police Division executed the warrant, and Grider was arrested on one misdemeanor count of Sexual Misconduct. The elements of sexual misconduct are: 13A-6-65 (a)(3) Engages in sexual contact with another person without his or her consent, under circumstances other than those under sections 13A-6-66; 13A-6-67; and 13A-6-69.1; or with consent where consent was obtained by the use of fraud or artifice,” said Stewart.

Police are not commenting on the specific details of the charge at this time.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.