CHATOM, Ala. (WKRG) — A nonprofit group is expanding its mission of helping others through a dove hunt. The 7th annual Iron Men Dove Hunt is happening in just a couple of weeks in Washington County. The Iron Men dove hunt started in 2017 and this year they have their sights set high. The event is hosted by a group called Reach Ministries. For the past few years, they’ve been raising money for different causes. This year the recipient will be the family of Emma Lathan. She’s a 16-year-old from St. Stephens Alabama and was born with cerebral palsy.

They’re trying to raise $100,000 for a wheelchair-accessible van. They’ll have prizes, music, a meal–and most important, use the ministry event to strengthen their faith.

“Just a way to share the gospel. Jesus Christ. I mean, there was mostly 5,000 with the fish and loaves. I mean, so you take what you do in your life, and it may have been a different objective, a different following of being. And that’s what you talked about throughout your life, whatever your recreational thing is, which is what we use, what we have, the resources we’ve been given to share the gospel and share the love of Christ and just work it out every day,” said Cory Tate with Reach Ministries. The Iron Men Dove hunt is free. They’re just asking people to donate what they can to the cause. It will be on September 9th at 7991 Highway 56 West in Chatom. For more information click here.