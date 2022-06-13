DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As of 2022, the Circle City is home to a semi-pro basketball team.

The Dothan Snipers are a new addition to the Professional Basketball Association and they’re off to a hot start.

In their inaugural season, the Dothan Snipers are already seeing success on the court.

With a 4-1 record, they’re third in the PBA’s southeast division.

“The intensity level is really high,” Snipers forward Adrian Folmar said. “Our coaches and the owners are doing a really good job of staying on us. Our players, I love them to death, they’re here for us, they’ll play with us hard, so I really enjoy it.”

As great as the winning record is, what this team does for its community matters most to the players and coach.

“Unity in the community, bridging the gap, we want the younger guys to understand it’s okay to play basketball,” Head Coach and General Manager Antonio Snell said. “It’s okay to make it out of the city of Dothan through the game of basketball.”

So far, the Wiregrass has shown nothing but support for the Snipers.

“The very first game was a sellout crowd, standing room only and the mayor came out to support us,” Snell said. “It was awesome. It’s fantastic. It’s been great to have everybody come out and support us.”

Now that the team is established, Snell and the players hope to make the Snipers an even bigger brand.

“The goal is to get a bigger gym for sure and just give more people opportunities to further their basketball playing careers because it’s somebody like me who didn’t get to play in college,” Sniper’s guard Jeremy Shannon said. “I didn’t get any offers and I just kept working and found the opportunity and took advantage of it.”

Shannon comes all the way from Chicago and the rest of the roster is made up of players from all across the tri-state.

With different ages and backgrounds represented, they’re bettering each other on and off the court.

“Every day is just another chance to get better,” Shannon said. “Another opportunity to make the best of myself and my teammates helped me with that. They always push me to be the best version of me in practice.”

The Snipers hit the road for their next game, they’ll travel to Naples, Florida, to take on the Southwest Florida Blazers on Saturday, June 18th.

The next home game is July 30 when they take on the Mississippi Hawks. You can buy tickets for $10 on the Dothan Snipers Facebook page.