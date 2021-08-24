Dothan woman pleas guilty to reckless-manslaughter for toddler’s death in hot car

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman has pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter on Monday in reference to her child that was found unresponsive inside a parked car and later pronounced deceased in 2019.

On June 28, 2019, Dothan police responded to a residence in the 200 Block of Lace Drive in Dothan, where they found a 2-year-old child, Castiel King, inside of a vehicle not breathing. The child was rushed to Southeast Health, where he was declared dead.

Dothan police later released a statement saying, “An investigation into the circumstances of the death revealed that the child was left unattended by the parents, Robert Patrick King, 36, and Melinda Gail King, 38, and he exited the home and entered the vehicle on his own. Both parents were asleep in the home and under the influence of intoxicants. As a result of the investigation, were both charged with one count of manslaughter each and both have a $30,000 bond.”

Melinda Gail King, now 40 years old, will serve four and a half years in a state penitentiary followed by probation for reckless manslaughter.

Robert Patrick King, now 38 years old, faces trial later this year.