Dothan teenager faces two counts of capital murder in shooting death of Ozark man

Dothan Police mugshot: Randy Henry, 17, of Dothan charged as an adult with two counts of Capital Murder and one count of Attempted Murder.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) – A Dothan teenager has been apprehended and charged in the Monday night killing of an Ozark man.

Randy Mandrell Henry, 17, of Dothan was taken into custody at a residence in the 400 block of Webb Road Tuesday, according to Dothan Police. Henry had locked himself in a bathroom at that home and refused to surrender to authorities. He was eventually apprehended by police K-9.

Henry is charged as an adult with one count of capital murder-shooting into a vehicle, one count of capital murder-during the course of an armed robbery, and one count of attempted murder, police said. Henry is being held without bond.

Dantrell Lindor, 23, of Ozark was shot and killed Monday night at an apartment complex on the southside of Dothan on West Inez Road. Dothan fire medics attempted CPR at the scene, but Lindor was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.