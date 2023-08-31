DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — On Wednesday, a former Dothan High School math teacher pled guilty to sex charges.

After pleading guilty to one count of Sex Act or Deviant Sexual Intercourse With a Student, Julia Michelle Engles will serve two years probation and must register as a sex offender.

According to Dothan Police, in 2019, Engles had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old male student at Dothan High School for several weeks.

She was arrested in May 2019, and indicted in October. Engles was also charged with Distributing Obscene Materials.

In the sentencing order, Judge Todd Derrick also ordered that Engles have no contact with the victim.