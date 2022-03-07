DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) – Dothan police continue to search for information on the man found dead on a Dothan street Friday night.

Kevin Jones, 36, of Albany, Georgia was found dead inside his car on the 1300 block of Judson Street after receiving at least one fatal gunshot wound to his torso, Dothan police confirm.

Jones being fatally shot led to his vehicle driving through a chain-link fence, hitting an electrical pole and colliding with a home. There was minimal damage to the home but severe damage to his vehicle.

Police are continuing to investigate. There are currently no known suspects.

DPD is asking anyone with information related to this matter to contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 334-793-7000.