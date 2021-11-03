Dothan pastor indicted on federal drug charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan pastor and activist was arraigned on a federal indictment for the distribution of illegal drugs, according to his attorney.

Kenneth Glasgow, 56, turned himself into federal authorities on Wednesday on one county of conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs. He is accused of distributing cocaine with another unnamed suspect.

Glasgow pled not guilty in court today.

The indictment alleges Glasgow distributed drugs over a period of time, though it did not say how long.

Glasgow’s attorney, Derek Yarbrough, believes the case will not go forward for a few months. It’s not scheduled until March of 2022.

Glasgow did have prior arrests, including a capital murder charge in 2018, that was later dropped.

Glasgow is also the half-brother of activist and radio host, Reverend Al Sharpton.

This is an ongoing case; stay with WDHN for updates.