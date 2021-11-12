Dothan man sentenced to life in prison after being on death row more than 15 years

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man convicted of capital murder has been resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to court records.

Heath Lavon McCray, 52, was convicted of a capital murder charge in 2006 of his then-girlfriend Brandy Jean Bachelder, 27, in her Dothan trailer in 2005.

McCray was then sentenced to death in 2006.

Counsel on behalf of McCray filed a petition in 2013 challenging the murder conviction on grounds that he was intellectually disabled, among other claims.

On November 3, the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall asked a Houston County judge to resentence McCray to life in prison without the possibility of parole instead of the death penalty, arguing that McCray was intellectually disabled.

Both the state and McCray’s counsel agreed to the resentencing terms of life in prison without parole while agreeing that McCray would not challenge his conviction or sentencing.