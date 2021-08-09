Dothan man is arrested in connection to a fraud investigation involving Homeland Security, says Enterprise Police

(Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP) (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — On August 5, the Enterprise Police Department along with the Department of Homeland Security, arrested a man in connection to a fraud investigation, according to a press release.

Rakeeshkumar J. Patel, of Dothan, was arrested and charged with using a false name to obstruct justice, two counts of possession of forged instrument in the second degree, and first-degree theft of property.

During the investigation, EPD detectives were able to locate and intercept packages containing large amounts of money with the information provided by DHS.

EPD Detectives recovered approximately $70,000 in U.S. currency belonging to victims of phone scams.

Patel was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation and WDHN will have updates as they become available.